Swider River Valley Tree, Dluzew, Poland

I took this photo in the Świder River valley, near Dłużew village, in central Poland. In spring, the river floods widely in this place. When the water reaches the trees, the impression is that the trees have grown out of the water.

I wanted to show a perfect mirror reflection of the tree in the water, so I arrived there at the end of the day on a windless day. The warm light of the setting sun emphasizes the peace. The bright cirrus clouds fit very well in this picture.

