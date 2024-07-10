Monte Pizzocolo, Toscolano Maderno, Italy

In mid-December, after a snowfall, I called my friend to join me on a last-minute hike on our beloved Monte Pizzocolo.

We drove the jeep until the snow let us, and then we continued on foot at a steady pace to reach the top just before sunset.

The sky was promising some great colours, and I was already imagining the shot of the snowy mountainside rolling down into Lake Garda. But as often happens, this lonely tree (that in summer gets lost between grass and rocks) stood there, basking in the last minutes of light of that chilly winter day, begging to be photographed.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now