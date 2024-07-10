Mont Saint Bruno, Quebec, Canada

I took this photo in Mont-Saint-Bruno National Park, Quebec. This lonely tree immediately caught my eye. I paid close attention to the framing so that the only leaf still attached could be seen, and without showing, just above, the other shore of the lake, which for me would have become a source of distraction.

I like the square format for this image because it focuses on the bare tree's graphic strength. Its elementary structure becomes a sort of grid organizing the lake's blue and the autumnal colours of the surrounding hills.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now