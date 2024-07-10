Fort Ord National Monument, Marina, California, USA

I was cycling through the monument on a fine Spring evening. As evening neared, the entire sky seemed to drop down onto the land. I felt like I could touch the clouds, and as the sun fell, it tripled in size.

I immediately abandoned my intent to photograph rare wildflowers and focused on the sky. This lone coastal cypress stood in distant contrast to the setting sun. In stubborn opposition above the clouds, it promised to be there tomorrow.

