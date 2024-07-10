Botany Bay, South Carolina, USA

Along the coast of South Carolina, a handful of beaches are scattered with the remains of oak trees that have been stripped and weathered from exposure to the ocean and sun. The skeletons of these trees form boneyard beaches.

This once majestic oak still stands in the sand along the Atlantic coast of Botany Bay on Edisto Island. It is part of a wildlife preserve about an hour's drive south of Charleston.

I visited Botany Bay in the late afternoon, parking my car in the dirt lot and walking across the marsh over wooden walkways until I reached the beach. The skeletons of the trees are scattered across the sand, some still standing while others have toppled over with long-dead roots exposed.

As the sun sets, the trees appear silhouetted against the eastern sky, emphasizing the bare, outstretched arms of the tree. The sandy shore provides a minimal background in which the trees can be isolated.

