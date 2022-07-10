Mt Carmel Junction, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A writer friend, who owns a ranch near Zion National park, and a group of friends visit here twice a year to relax and enjoy each others company away from the craziness of urban life. I look forward to spending time and taking pictures in nearby Zion National park. However as is often the case, one is pleasantly surprised when photo opportunities exist at one's doorstep. In this instance, I took the photo literally at the doorstep of the ranch's front door. The path leads the observer to the rising of the morning sun where it emerged at the crest of the distant ridge.

