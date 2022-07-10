Dunloy, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I had often seen this lone tree while driving past on my journey between Ballymoney and Ballymena in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. I believed that given the right conditions it would make a reasonable sunrise image.

So one morning I hauled myself out of bed hoping that there would be a reasonable sunrise and drove the 30 minute journey to the location which is next to the road. I arrived about 45 minutes before sunrise and set up my equipment and waited.

I was not disappointed with the sight that met my eyes. The sky transformed into a glorious colour and remained like this for about 20 minutes before the sun rose above the horizon. I returned home a happy guy.

