Anse du Verger, Cancale, Brittany, France

Between Cancale and Saint-Malo, to the west of Pointe du Grouin, landscapes of cliffs, wetlands of dune ridges and fine sandy beaches follow one another. This is where Anse du Verger is located.

Anse du Verger has long been a symbolic place, conducive to contemplation and men have chosen it to build Notre Dame du Verger, a chapel dedicated to the sea. Destroyed and rebuilt in many circumstances, it has long represented the last link - visual but also spiritual - with the mainland when the fishermen leaving for the icy seas of the Far North, left Cancale and passed the Pointe du Grouin.

As for the guardhouse on the Pointe des Daules, today classified as a historic monument, it housed the customs officers who, three times a day, whatever the weather, surveyed the path, watching for any contraband landings.

The diversity of habitats that make up this natural space induces a particularly rich and diversified flora. On the cliff, however unwelcoming for the vegetation, grow the Maritime Armenia, the Maritime campion as well as a now protected species: the Marine cistus.

For this photo, I had planned this composition for the month of May, to have the sunrise above the Pointe du Grouin, but also to have this flowery foreground. I still had to wait for the ideal morning to have a sky as I like them, and this morning, I was not disappointed. I only used a 2 stop GND filter to balance the exposure.

As always, do not hesitate to contact me for more information on this place.

