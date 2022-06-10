Sandbanks Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

At certain times we can experience an off world view. Fog obscures, and so our imagination fills in the blanks with whatever we like. We experience emotions running the spectrum from awe to fear, depending on how our mind sets the visual stage.

A hot and humid Southern Ontario August morning provided these conditions over a field of soy beans. I'm always happy when farmers decide to leave that one lone tree in the middle of their fields instead of cutting it down for the convenience of their machinery...it leaves some beauty in the landscape.

