Pregonda Beach, Menorca, Spain

To plan a composition at the right time of day, with a nice foreground and with celestial objects, many people use planning tools like The Photographer’s Ephemeris or Photopills. The latter is developed by a small group of very enthusiastic people based in Spain and they organise different workshops to learn and advertise the program. This year I attended the Photopills Camp 2022 on Menorca and had a wonderful ‘fun’ filled program with photography at pre-planned locations and lectures by professional photographers during the day. The program is rewarding but wearing. Photographing the sunset, the Milky Way during the night followed by some early wake-ups for the sunrise and above all lectures during the day guarantee some sleep deprivation. Knowing to plan your shots is one thing, but just being outside with enthusiastic fellow photographers gives ample opportunities for beautiful photo’s. An opportunity the whole group enjoyed as most of them have busy jobs.

This photo was taken just after a setting for the golden hour and sunset shots. Waiting for the dark and to see the Milky Way come up was next on the program and while I hoped to enjoy some rest during a picnic, most of use continued to shoot (not-planned) photos of the scenery while it became dark. The 3 seconds exposure did not flatten the sea too much and I think I got the cliffs nicely silhouetted.

