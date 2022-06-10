Monnickendam, Waterland, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

March 21st, 2021. The day Spring begins. It was one of those foggy mornings when the fields are covered with a soft white blanket. I was standing at the foot of the Waterlandse Dijk (the dyke protecting the low lands against the water of the Markermeer and the Gouwzee). Whenever there is mist over the fields, the water of the Gouwzee normally is free of it. But this particular morning there was no wind whatsoever, and the larger water basins like the Gouwzee had a thin ayer of fog too, turning them into a mysterious pool, making a perfect reflection of the reedbeds.

