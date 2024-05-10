Malin Head, County Donegal, Ireland

I experienced remarkable conditions on a week spent on the Wild Atlantic coast of Ireland in October 2023. The weather would shift from bright sunshine to stormy clouds in a few minutes. This created opportunities for rainbows and dramatic sunrises and sunsets.

On this occasion, we travelled to the famous Malin Head, the northernmost point of the mainland, to capture the sunset behind the huge sea stacks. A steep, 30-minute walk from the car park presented lots of potential for compositions along the way. Eventually, the cloud broke favourably, basking the cliffs below in warm light as strong waves crashed against the rocks below.

