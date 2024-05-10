    Search
    Brookings, Oregon, USA

    By Monish Mansharamani
    In the enchanting region of the Southern Oregon Coast, there is a small coastal town called Brookings. Nestled between majestic cliffs and the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean, Brookings is a place of beauty and wonder.

    One sunny evening, I decided it was a perfect day for an adventure along the coastline. Grabbing my trusted camera and a drone, I excitedly set off, searching for stories to capture.

    As I strolled along the rocky shoreline, I marveled at the immense rock formations rising from the ocean. The iconic sea stacks stood majestically against the crashing waves, creating a picture-perfect backdrop for my photographs.

    Curiosity pulled me further along the hiking trail, where I stumbled upon a hidden cove. The secluded coast was nestled between towering cliffs, their moss-covered faces telling tales of ancient tales and forgotten treasures. As the sun set, painting the sky in a vibrant palette of pinks, oranges, and purples, I found myself on a rocky outcrop overlooking a gentle cove. The rhythmic sound of waves crashing against the shore matched the beat of my excited heart. In this moment of perfect harmony with the natural world, I captured my most cherished photograph of the day.


