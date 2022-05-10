Cascade Falls, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is Cascade Falls in Yosemite National Park. In April and May these falls are at their peak. In the summer months they are dry. There is a pull-off place to park off of Big Oak Flat Road to stop and photograph them. I like to photograph the falls in the morning before the sun hits them. I prefer total shade then I can take long exposures and get that silky water look. This is an HDR photo of five photographs combined into one.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now