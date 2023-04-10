    Search
    Klakkur, Faroe Islands, Denmark
    By Nico Ruffato

    The Faroe Islands are the 18 islands that form an archipelago located off the northern coasts of Europe, between the Norwegian Sea and the north of the Atlantic Ocean, halfway between Iceland and Scotland. The islands are a constituent nation of the Kingdom of Denmark.

    The Faroe Islands are a paradise for trekkers; however, the routes are rarely marked.

    Klakkur is a promontory located on the island of Kalsoy; on this occasion, the wind was mighty, so you could not stand!

    But the scenery was beautiful, with huge open spaces and tons of dramatic clouds circling all around!

