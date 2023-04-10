Elgol, Isle of Skye, Scotland

I wanted to travel to the Isle of Skye for a good few years, and I got the chance in 2020. Unfortunately, the weather wasn't that great, as is often the case in Scotland, but I got some nice pictures.

On the day this picture was captured, the rain stopped and started for much of the day, but I was determined to get a picture from Elgol and this iconic location.

Just as a fresh storm was rolling in towards us, the clouds broke, a rainbow formed, and I grabbed this image which I am really pleased with!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now