Icefjord, lulissat, Greenland

lulissat Icefjords is an amazing place to visit and photograph. I was lucky to visit this place in September 2021 just when it re-opened for foreign travelers and with strict quotas. As a result, very little number of tourists was in the area, and we had the feeling to be alone while sailing between these giants of ice. We spent several days out at sea tracking the lights and the icebergs. The long focal is very suitable to photograph icebergs, this allows focusing on one and isolate it from the rest.

This photo was taken just after sunset when the light becomes magical. The pink sky contrasts very well with the blue of the ice.

