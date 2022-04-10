Cinque Torri, Cortina D’Ampezzo, Dolomites, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Cinque Torri certainly represent one of the most iconic places in the Dolomites.

Here I was returning quickly from Rif. Giussani, because the weather was getting worse very quickly.

As I went down, I noticed this spot of light on the famous five towers and I couldn't resist .. I picked up my camera and took a very quick shot before leaving in a hurry!

For me it is always a great thrill to see and be able to take these places that never tire me and each time make me love the nature and the mountains more and more!

