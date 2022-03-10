Mosteiros Sunset, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken during my first visit to the island of São Miguel, in the Azores archipelago. The location is the beach in the small village of Mosteiros, and the timing is the sunset. While planning for my visit, I had researched about potential interesting spots for sunset photos, and Mosteiros was recommended by many travelers. Therefore, after a day of walking along some trails in the island, I drove to the village. I arrived with plenty of time, to explore the area a little bit.

The beach itself is quite beautiful, with the black volcanic sand and the tall surrounding cliffs. My idea for a nice photo was to frame the small offshore islands against the setting sun. Luckily, there were some clouds in the sky, and as the sun moved towards the horizon, they started to acquire some strong warm colors. The water itself started to reflect the colors of the sunset, adding interest to the final image. After choosing my location, I mounted the camera and lens on the tripod.

I chose a wide-angle lens and waited until the sun touched the island on the left, to obtain some nice sun stars. Then it was only a matter of making some exposures, keeping an eye on the histogram to ensure the Raw files had enough brightness latitude. Finally, during processing I only had to adjust the basic parameters of exposure and contrast, adding a little bit of saturation to represent the scene as I had seen it. At the end of the day, I was happy with the images I had made, and the sunset was indeed magnificent.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

