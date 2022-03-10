Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Sunset on Molokai. This photo was captured at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii looking west across Lahaina Roads toward Molokai on the right and Lanai on the far left. The composition appears in thirds. On the horizon; Dynamic clouds, warm sunset and Islands, Blue Pacific Ocean center and lava and Beach Naupaka, a common coastal plant indigenous to Hawaii in the foreground.

Hawaiian sunsets are normally filled with dynamic light. Find your spot, be patient while enjoying the view and be prepared to capture a memory that will not be forgotten for a lifetime.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now