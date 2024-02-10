    Search
    East Warren Rd, Warren, Washington, USA
    By Philip Bobrow

    This beautiful Vermont Morgan Horse farm is not far from me. I am very lucky to live in a beautiful mountain valley in Vermont, so I always try to have my camera in the car. This scene is on a backroad with multiple interesting views.

    Driving past this farm, I saw the sunset happening, turned around, and everything fell into place. I have photographed this scene in all seasons; sometimes you get lucky, and Mother Nature cooperates.


