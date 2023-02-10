Valle dei Castelli, Virakty, Mangystau, Zjarmysj, Kazakhstan

In autumn, I travelled to the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan by off-road vehicle accompanied by local guides. Just before sunset, we arrived in an area called Valle dei Castelli.

At dawn, and after a night spent in a tent, I was waiting for the sunlight to illuminate the spiers in front of me.

The first light coloured the clouds in the sky, and the mountains were illuminated by a soft reflective glow, which enhanced their characteristics.

