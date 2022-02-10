Waterfowl Lake, Banff National Park, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Wintertime in the Canadian Rockies is a magical experience and is one of the most quintessential winter photo locations I can imagine.

It was a couple of years ago I ventured to Canada with a couple of friends to photograph in Banff National Park. We based ourselves in Lake Louise for a week and explored every accessible location in the park. On this particular day, we were heading south along the Icefields Parkway towards Lake Louise under vibrant blue skies. The weather had been fairly clear all week, with just light clouds passing through, which created fantastic conditions for all types of photography. We had driven by Waterfowl lake several times and hadn't stopped, but on this day, when we came around the corner in the road and saw the scene unfold before us, we knew we had to stop. The expansiveness of the frozen lake in the foreground, the beautiful mountains and the sparse clouds to create some visual interest in the sky...it was a perfect recipe for us.

The pullouts on the highway are sometimes sparse, depending on the snow plows, but we found one close to the vantage point we wanted. We parked the car and put on some extra clothing layers and grabbed our cameras. I wanted to get down to lake level, so I climbed the snowbank and headed down the other side towards the lake. Soon though, I had sunk almost to my waist in deep snow!!! Thankfully the snow was light enough that I would muscle my way through it to create a path, stomping down each step to create firm footing if others wanted to follow. It took me 15 minutes to create a sort path to the lake, which I found was frozen solid with a couple of feet of loose snow on top. I stomped out a platform and set up my tripod and camera, sizing up the scene for the "right" composition.

I was intrigued by the graphical elements in the scene...the white lake, the dark trees, both strong horizontal lines. Then the mountains with their strong vertical lines. Both of these I knew were central to my comp. Plus, the light clouds overhead and the puffy clouds around the mountains in the distance I knew would play a supporting role for the story I wanted to tell. I shot various versions of this comp, sometimes with more lake and less sky, sometimes more sky and less lake. When I returned home, this particular image felt like the right balance that I was going for in the comp, so I processed this.

With the Fujifilm cameras, I oftentimes shoot in various film simulations applied to the JPEG images, which helps in composition in the field. I had shot this using the Fujifilm Acros film simulation, (B&W) because I knew when I was on location that this was going to be an amazing monochrome image...lots of tonal range and texture which works well in monochrome. So at home, I took the color raw file and did a BW conversion and then finalized the processing to my liking.

