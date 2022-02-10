Snow Shapes, Ciucas Mountains, Prahova County, Romania

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Winter offers a series of photographic opportunities that are extremely specific in comparison to other seasons. Abstract, simple, graphic images are the ones that attract me the most during winter photography, as the textures, shapes, light and tones nature offers in these weather circumstances make for an exquisite subject in terms of visual characteristics. This image is a good example of how the shapes of the snow after a blizzard, with the right light upon them, create a rather mystical image, almost as if it was the sand on the bottom of lake seen through the depth of the wavy water.

