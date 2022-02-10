Icy Inlet, Flakstad, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Next to Iceland, my favorite winter destination is the Lofoten Islands. While not that far apart geographically, they present very different photographic possibilities. Even though Lofoten is above the Arctic Circle, its climate is milder than Iceland’s due to the Gulf Stream, so travel is usually easier and distances between locations much closer. On the downside, evidence of homes and businesses are often where you would like them not to be, with the exception of the red rorbuer or fishermen’s cabins, which make very photogenic foreground elements. But these are minor issues when you see the impressive mountains rising almost straight out of the northern Atlantic.

Between Leknes and Reine, there are lots of places alongside the E10 main road worthy of a stop. And often you will find groups of photographers on tours and workshops there. But there are so many ways to approach these scenes, you should still be able to find your own unique take on these places. Indeed, this was the situation I found myself in when I came upon this spot between Vareid and Flakstad. There was already a group of a dozen or so folks working in a cluster. So I wandered away from their spot in search of interesting foregrounds and came upon this rock grouping. By using a 16mm focal length, I was able to minimize the buildings in the distance. I was fortunate that by the time I was ready to shoot, sunlight fell upon the mountains in the distance and backlit the clouds above them. At this time of year, you have great sidelight for most of the day. I suggest basing most of your stay in Reine/Hamnoy but also spending a day or two out of Leknes.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

