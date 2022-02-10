Cadini Di Misurina, Dolomites, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

When I can I always go to the beautiful Dolomites, I especially love one of the most iconic places: the Tre Cime di Lavaredo!

I have been several times in this splendid location, but never in the middle of winter and with snow, so in the company of three other photographer friends I decided to do this adventure arriving at the Auronzo Refuge by snowmobile.

It had snowed the night before so there was a lot of snow, at sunset it was really very cold, about -17 degrees, but the spectacle of the sunset was paying off every effort.

In any case, taking pictures was really difficult due to the cold and the strong wind.

In this case I decided to shoot freehand by combining the fokus staking and focal blend techniques for a total of 4 shots joined later in Photoshop.

It was not important to have the sky dramatic or full of colored clouds, at 2400 meters of altitude and with the low temperatures the colors and the atmosphere were truly magnificent.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now