Slangkop Lighthouse, Kommetjie, Western Cape, South Africa

I woke up at 04:00 and drove 60km to catch the sunrise at Slangkop Lighthouse in Kommetjie, Western Cape. Although clouds obscured the sky, I snapped photos throughout the morning. Luckily, the sun broke through the clouds, making for a stunning shot.

In the foreground, green sea plants lead the viewer's eye to the lighthouse in the background. I'm pleased with the composition, which offers a unique perspective.

The early morning wake-up call was well worth it.