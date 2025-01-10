Neist Point Lighthouse, Isle of Skye, Scotland

This was the dream shot for a photo workshop scouting trip with my creative partner late in 2023. A year previous, we had been completely rained out for images on the Isle of Skye (so much so that the hot shoe of my camera wound up malfunctioning indefinitely). We were keeping an eye on the Met Office's weather predictions. We lucked out. As we were on the West side of the Island, the East side (Aberdeenshire, etc) was getting absolutely inundated with rain.

Throughout our time in the country, we had one shot where we thought we'd get sunset conditions on the top of the cliff at Neist Point. We made the 3-hour drive from our lodging to make it out to the point along the single-track roads of the Isle of Skye. After posting up on top of the cliff an hour before sunset, the sky did not disappoint.

I was able to make this image with all three of the lights (the sun, moon, and lighthouse) illuminated, which made the entire trip worthwhile.