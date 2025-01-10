Kermorvan Lighthouse, Brittany, France

The Kermorvan Lighthouse is one of two famous lighthouses at the westernmost tip of Brittany in France. If you continue all the way west from there, you will reach Canada.

The only problem with this location is the distance from Paris (about a seven-hour drive), but the beauty is worth the effort. I came here with my wife in the cold weather of January. I had only one afternoon to take pictures, and the light and cloud cover did not really cooperate.

Rainy weather and grey skies are not what you wish for as a landscape photographer coming for a short, one-time visit. But, as they say in French, you have to manage with what you get, so I decided to go for a long exposure to get some texture in the sky despite the conditions.

To achieve this, I used a 10-stop ND filter, which gave me 120sec exposure. In the end, I believe the gloomy atmosphere actually gave the picture a special and different look, which I like. To make things even better, we ended the evening with a good meal. After all, this is France