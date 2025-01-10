    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Cabo Sardao, Cavaleiro, Alentejo, Portugal
    By Paulo Bizarro

    The Cabo Sardao lighthouse, on southwest Portugal’s coast, is one of the best locations for photographers who visit the region. I have been photographing in this area for around 3 decades now, so one of the challenges is to think about a different type of image.

    This photo is the result of one such attempt; it combines the lighthouse and the full moon. I arrived well before sunset to position myself in a good spot to include both elements in my composition. While waiting, I took advantage of the excellent light quality to take the obligatory photos framing the impressive cliffs and the lighthouse resting on top.

    After a while, I saw the moon rising on the eastern horizon, so I shot a few test images to ensure proper focus and exposure. Slowly, the moon kept rising and traversing the sky, passing over the building's position. For a couple of minutes, I noticed that the moon was located to the side of the main light and inside the “V” formed by a section of the roof.

    I quickly mounted my telephoto lens on the camera to isolate these elements. The resulting image is a bit different from the ones I usually see from this place, including my own. I like the result at different levels: two light sources, one artificial and one natural, facing each other, and the contrast between the round shape of the moon and the linear “V” shape of the roof. I plan to return to this location and continue to look for more opportunities.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®