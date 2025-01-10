Cabo Sardao, Cavaleiro, Alentejo, Portugal

The Cabo Sardao lighthouse, on southwest Portugal’s coast, is one of the best locations for photographers who visit the region. I have been photographing in this area for around 3 decades now, so one of the challenges is to think about a different type of image.

This photo is the result of one such attempt; it combines the lighthouse and the full moon. I arrived well before sunset to position myself in a good spot to include both elements in my composition. While waiting, I took advantage of the excellent light quality to take the obligatory photos framing the impressive cliffs and the lighthouse resting on top.

After a while, I saw the moon rising on the eastern horizon, so I shot a few test images to ensure proper focus and exposure. Slowly, the moon kept rising and traversing the sky, passing over the building's position. For a couple of minutes, I noticed that the moon was located to the side of the main light and inside the “V” formed by a section of the roof.

I quickly mounted my telephoto lens on the camera to isolate these elements. The resulting image is a bit different from the ones I usually see from this place, including my own. I like the result at different levels: two light sources, one artificial and one natural, facing each other, and the contrast between the round shape of the moon and the linear “V” shape of the roof. I plan to return to this location and continue to look for more opportunities.