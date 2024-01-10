Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

Ricketts Glen State Park in northeastern Pennsylvania features over 20 waterfalls along steep hiking trails. The trails are open three seasons, but during the winter, they are closed except for hikers with proper ice-climbing equipment. Especially during cold snaps, the waterfalls freeze over, and sections of trails become covered with ice.

The waterfalls and trails are transformed into an icy winter wonderland. Hikers must be experienced and more careful on ice, but they are rewarded with a landscape that looks very different from other seasons.

I usually hike the trails at least once a winter. I often take wider-angle photos of waterfalls there, but I also try to take time to notice details in the landscape. I photographed this detail from a small waterfall on this hike years ago to capture the contrast between the falling liquid water and the static, frozen water.

Because the lighting was very flat and the scene was primarily monochrome, I converted the image to black and white and increased the contrast during processing.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now