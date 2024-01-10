Hepojoki River, Kuusamo, Finland

As usual, I've spent my winter vacation near the polar circle. As long as daylight lasts, that beautiful golden hour is constant. There are some drawbacks, however. First, it is cold. -30 Celsius was no exception this time. The warm water was just a few degrees warmer in my' luxury' cabin than the cold tap. Secondly every year I am praying for clear skies. Who doesn't want to see the Northern Lights? I had no luck with any space activity, but I did have lots of clear skies and was happy to make several star trails. The sky is so much darker than in The Netherlands! Although I had to warm up occasionally, my hours outside were constantly full of wonder at the amazing scenery. Every year, I must return to this (Lappish) land.

The panorama shown was partly planned. On Google, this location looks pretty different. Especially greener. This is the Hepojoki River from route nr. 8690. I hoped to find some flowing water between the ice and was rewarded with this view. As I did not want to change lenses in the cold, I thought a panorama would be the right choice. I was leaving out the bridge's handrail and the further, less interesting sky. As you can probably guess, I took quite some photos over here. But in about 15 minutes, I was eager to return to the warm steering wheel of the rental car. I like fresh air, but cold fingers are not my favourite.

