Fish Eagle (AKA Sea Eagle), Okavango Delta, Botswana

Habitat: African fish eagles are commonly found near freshwater lakes, reservoirs, and rivers. They may also be located near the coast at the mouths of rivers or lagoons.

Geographical Range: These eagles are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are distributed over most of continental Africa south of the Sahara Desert.

Specific Locations: Examples of places where African fish eagles may be resident include the Orange River in South Africa and Namibia, the Okavango Delta in Botswana, Lake Malawi bordering Malawi, Tanzania, and Mozambique, as well as around Lake Victoria and other large lakes in Central Africa, especially the Rift Valley lakes.

Habitat Adaptability: African fish eagles are considered generalist species, and they can be found in various habitat types, such as grasslands, swamps, marshes, tropical rainforests, fynbos, and even desert-bordering coastlines like those in Namibia.

Preferential Conditions: They require open water with sufficient prey and a suitable perch. They are absent from arid areas with little surface water.

This information highlights the adaptability and wide distribution of the African fish eagle across diverse ecosystems in sub-Saharan Africa.