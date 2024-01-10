Dymer Hills, Warmia, Poland

The beginning of the New Year in north Poland is very cold, with temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Celsius. Photographing in such conditions becomes faster, whether you want it or not.

The best way to find a good spot is to drive with a heated car and make short hops/hop-offs to take the picture, and that's the way I found this quiet winter scene. Hills around Dymer village on Warmia were covered in snow, even without touching saturation in postprocess, color pallete was almost monochromatic.

