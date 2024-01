This Coopers Hawk has been around in my yard, stalking my songbird feeders for a few years. I try to drive her off when I see her near the bird feeders.

She seems to know me now and doesn't scare me so easily. I will change the songbird feeder times and not put the seed out for a few days to stop her from hunting at the feeders. The big-eyed look on her face here was so unbelievable that I was able to click...her skedaddle out of there!