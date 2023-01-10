    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Windansea Beach, La Jolla, San Diego, California, USA
    By William Vanderburgh

    Winter is the rainy season in California. The storms come in from the west, creating opportunities for dramatic skies and wild seas at sunset--if the clouds don't obscure the horizon. The famous Windansea Beach in La Jolla, San Diego, has some interesting rocks and small cliffs, making it a popular spot for photographers trying to capture these scenes. This day, though, I had the place to myself except for some tourists and a pair of young women who nearly fell backwards into the water trying to do a TicToc.

    This picture was from just after New Year's day, 2023, when a series of storms hit California. The day had been rainy but cleared; the next day's forecast was for some of the biggest waves seen in San Diego in 15 years. This was a moment of relative calm between the storms! In this shot, I like how the clouds and rocks create an implied frame, and the glow of the sun reflecting off the ocean in the middle distance makes it feel ethereal.

    I got back into photography about five years ago, after a 20-year hiatus since shooting a lot of black and white film in college. (I loved my old OM-1 and still, have fond memories of Ilford papers!)

    I typically shoot handheld, which gives me more flexibility and places creative limits on what and how I can shoot. I appreciate the ability to react quickly to changing scenes (a bird! a wave! a splash over there!), though it does mean I don't usually shoot the motion-blurred waves that are trendy now. Tradeoffs.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®