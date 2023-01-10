White Kanab Creek Canyon, Utah, USA

After spending the summer and fall of 2022 in various warm-to-hot climates across the western US, we decided it might be nice to cool things down with a few winter months in Kanab, Utah. We had been through the area a couple of times before and enjoyed our brief visits. And I had these romantic visions of fresh white snow on red rocks swirling thru my head.

We arrived in Kanab on the first Sunday in December, and it snowed that night. I woke the following Monday morning earlier than usual to find four or five inches of fresh snow coating almost every surface that snow could reach, especially the trees. And the red rocks? That was precisely what I had been dreaming about, and we had only been there for twelve hours!

It was a work day for me, but after spending an hour or so at the Sand Caves along Hwy 89, I decided I wasn't likely to get a perfect day to shoot winter scenes, so I bailed on my morning meetings and ventured down a nearby dirt road that runs along and above the Kanab Creek. It is well maintained in winter, and I found a seemingly endless display of winter's majesty. This scene, in particular, struck me for the contrast between the clear valley and closer canyon walls, while the upper canyon beyond was partially cloaked in a light fog. Even looking at it now, it doesn't seem real.

