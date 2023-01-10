Peschiera del Garda, Garda Lake, Verona, Italy

This photograph was taken during the summer of 2022 in Lido Campanello, a town in Peschiera del Garda.

A well-known feature of this place is the old pier, now almost completely in ruins and the sunsets that can be admired during the summer season when the sun sets on the Veronese shore of Lake Garda, offering dreamy colours.

Although the sunset didn't release particularly intense colours, I still decided to take a picture using an ND1000 filter to obtain a silky effect of the water.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now