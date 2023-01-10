    Search
    Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen, Netherlands
    By Steffon Reid

    On the cold, frosty morning in the Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen area, the landscape began to showcase this majestic subtle mist that lingered and smothered the surroundings with a tight embrace. The moody fog created less depth and isolation from the background to the foreground, projecting a beautiful moody cinematic feel.

    Using, Ventusky mobile application, I knew that foggy conditions would be highly probable on this particular morning. So, after 45-50 minutes of cycling from the north of Haarlem, I finally arrived at Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen and guess what - it's foggy, and it’s a beauty!

    On arrival, I switched my wide-angle lens to my 70-300mm telephoto lens. I realised the zoom-telephoto lens would be more practical in this scenario. After hours of exploring the location, I suddenly stumbled upon this view and immediately shifted my focus to this beautiful remote tree. I loved the gentle haze of the sunlight and rough spiky branches peaking in the foreground.

    I’m happy and proud of how this image turned out.

    I captured this image around early December time: at f/6.3, 1/100, ISO 200

