Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen, Netherlands

On the cold, frosty morning in the Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen area, the landscape began to showcase this majestic subtle mist that lingered and smothered the surroundings with a tight embrace. The moody fog created less depth and isolation from the background to the foreground, projecting a beautiful moody cinematic feel.

Using, Ventusky mobile application, I knew that foggy conditions would be highly probable on this particular morning. So, after 45-50 minutes of cycling from the north of Haarlem, I finally arrived at Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen and guess what - it's foggy, and it’s a beauty!

On arrival, I switched my wide-angle lens to my 70-300mm telephoto lens. I realised the zoom-telephoto lens would be more practical in this scenario. After hours of exploring the location, I suddenly stumbled upon this view and immediately shifted my focus to this beautiful remote tree. I loved the gentle haze of the sunlight and rough spiky branches peaking in the foreground.

I’m happy and proud of how this image turned out.

I captured this image around early December time: at f/6.3, 1/100, ISO 200

