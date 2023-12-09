Treppoja, Harju County, Estonia

After returning from a holiday in a foreign country, I noticed the sweetest time of autumn had passed while I was away. A bit disappointed, I decided to go and drive around the following day and try to catch some autumn colours as much as there still is any.

As days are short this time of the year, daylight quickly recedes. When I arrived at a popular landmark called Treppoja Cascade, I was happy to see some colours on the tree stills. I promptly put on my rubber boots and walked into the river.

As the light was low, exposure time got rather too long. Happily, there was no wind, and the tree leaves and branches remained still, so the only moving object was the water falling from step to step to end up in the sea nearby.

