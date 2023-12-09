Bridge of Orchy, Rannoch Moor, Scotland

Leaving the warm house at 6 am to venture into the cold towards Glencoe for sunrise, which was around 8.15 am, the journey was just over 2 hours away.

We stopped at Rannoch Moor as the skies were at their best. Picking the best spot for framing the picture was the Loch itself as it lenses clear, calm waters for reflection and Colour.

I love this area. Once pleased with the pictures, I went onto Glencoe to take in the wildlife, red deer.

