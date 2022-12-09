Winter St Paul, Minnesota, USA

While most people look forward to spring and summer colors, my favorite seasons are autumn and winter. The beautiful colors are my favorite aspect of autumn. In contrast, winter is beautiful partially because of the lack of colors created by the snow cover over the landscapes.

Snow can turn any boring, cluttered landscape into a winter wonderland. The spot where this photo was taken is located about 4 blocks from my home along the Mississippi River. It is in the middle of the city of St. Paul and I drive by this spot pretty much every day. I never considered taking a photo at this spot, until the snow fell. I was lucky that we got several inches of wet, sticky snow that landed on the trees and stayed there.

I have always lived in Minnesota and have always loved taking photos Over the years, I have learned what kind of snow to look for in order to get the shots that I am looking for. In order to get photos of trees covered in snow, the snow needs to be wet and sticky. The temperatures must obviously be below freezing, but not too much below freezing since if it is too cold, the snow will not stick to the trees.

Over the years, I was most likely to see this type of snow in the early spring and late autumn, since that is when we have warmer days. However, over the last decade, the weather has been much more unpredictable and warm days occur any time during the winter. For example, last January, we had several days of over 40 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures. Those temperatures may not seem warm to some people, but here in Minnesota when the temperature gets that warm in January you can find people out in shorts!

