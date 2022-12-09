The Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Picture Story

This year’s autumn I had the great possibility to spend two weeks in Scotland. There are some really nice spots and places to photograph on the Isle of Skye, which is located in the western part of Scotland.

The well-known Quiraing is one of that places. This is an essential place for any photographer as it passes through some of the most spectacular landscapes in Scotland. Even the Quiraing Pass and the road there are picturesque and worth seeing. For sure, there is no better way to see the scenery at Quiraing than hiking around there. Rugged cliffs, verdant valleys, shimmering lakes, and ancient stone walls... it has that certain something!

Although it was a very cloudy and rainy day the weather conditions were great. Again and again, the rain stopped and the sun came through the clouds for some short moments and turned the landscape into an autumn wonderland it was great fun hiking through this dreamy landscape.

The mood and the light were absolutely stunning and breathtaking. The location offers a lot of different hiking trails and it was great fun to explore this region. The view and outlooks are amazing there! I really like the mood of the light in my picture. I tried different positions and focal lengths but for me, the most fascinating images were taken with my wide-angle lens. So I was able to catch the whole beauty of the landscape around me. In any case, I would recommend doing some panoramic shots as well. I’m happy with the results of my pictures.

