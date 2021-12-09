Wain Wath Force, Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We’d gone over to the Dales to shoot the wildflowers in the summer, but the weather proved dull and drizzly on the morning we arrived. So we decided to park up at Wain Wath falls and have a coffee and a re-think and I decided that as the sky was dull and un-interesting, I’d better try to shoot something that didn’t need a sky.

This was an ideal opportunity to try a long exposure on a waterfall. As it turned out, I really thought the first image I shot there had great potential, so I worked on refining the image over the next 30 minutes or so and came up with this image. The combination of under exposure and the extended exposure time has produced the high contrast image I was looking for.

