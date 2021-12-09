Stasis, Point Traverse, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This swamp is tucked away behind a barrier beach on the shores of Lake Ontario in Prince Edward County, Ontario. A barrier beach is typically made of rounded stones , and the wave action of the big lake pushes them up into a natural breakwater, allowing some water through, but eliminating the waves.

Due to the calm waters these wetlands are quick to freeze, effectively locking it off from the living world in a frozen bubble much earlier that the surrounding landscape.

The trek to this location isn't very far from the trail head but can be tricky to navigate when water levels are high in the lake, since the beach is so narrow it sometimes isn't there at all. The frozen terrain allowed me to get to an ideal location to take this image of the winter locked trees in this unique swamp.

