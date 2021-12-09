Rock Crossing, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
Camping, hiking, and off-roading in Colorado is always a great way to find superb photographic opportunities. Autumn is a particular favorite time for me, and this trip was no exception. This quiet pond has an interesting rock crossing that just pulled me in, and I was able to achieve just the look that I wanted ~ calm water on one side and tiny ripples on the other. You can also see just a hint of the fall color of southern Colorado in the still water. I focused on emphasizing the rocks, but also revealing a glance of the water’s edge.
