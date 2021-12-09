Foret de Rennes, Liffre, Bretagne, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was taken on the 11th of november 2021 in the forest close to my hometown, Rennes. It was one of these promising mornings: quiet and still with mist expected. I was looking for composition at ground level but there were always some branches or some kind of plants in the way. To put it in a nutshell, I was having a hard time despite the good conditions as it can happen when it comes to woodland photography.

After a short break, it came to my mind that forest is also a three dimensional space, and even though there is a lot to see at eye level, there is also much to see in the canopy, above our head. And actually, the mist was thicker up there, giving more separation and depth, making things a bit easier. Not long after, I found these trees, partly framed by red foliage. I liked the way their branches were "kind of" connected.

