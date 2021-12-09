Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Had an opportunity to take a trip South from Seattle during a business trip and spent the weekend traveling along the Columbia River Gorge photographing all the magnificent waterfalls. This is a must trip if you have the good fortune and time available, even if you need to spend 3 or 4 hours in a car to get there. It is best to make sure you have someone with you that you do not mind spending all that car time with. For us, most of the day was spent in the car waiting for a break in rain or at least for it to lighten up enough that our gear didn't get soaked.

Historic Columbia River highway did not disappoint, just on the Oregon side alone, there are some 90 different waterfalls to photograph. After getting some amazing photos we finished up at Horsetail Falls and thought it would be a good time to take a break, dry our gear off and get ourselves set for the drive back up to Seattle. The storm was starting to break apart just a little and when we looked up, we noticed this incredible view of the ridge just above Horsetail Falls. We still had all our gear out and lucky for us, the storm stayed clear long enough to snap a couple quick photos. This was my first trip to the Columbia River Gorge, but it was not my last, I was able to make three more trips down and even got a chance to spend another amazing day with a couple of my sons hiking and photographing all unbelievable sights.

