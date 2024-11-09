Valentine Frost, Nebraska, USA

I lived on the Great Plains of the U.S. for 14 years, and in that time, I've only witnessed one Hoar Frost. Hoar frost forms on cold, clear nights when heat radiates into space faster than it can be replaced. Water vapor turns directly into ice crystals on solid surfaces that are already below freezing. It's characterized by its feathery appearance and white or silver color.
And until the cold and foggy morning, I woke to find it; I didn't know it existed. So, even though the light was less than ideal for shooting white on white, I had to capture what I could.
