Frosty Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany

This photo captures a small, steaming stream winding through a frosty riparian forest in winter. The trees along the water's edge are covered in a thick layer of hoar frost, giving the scene an almost magical quality. Ducks glide peacefully on the water, undisturbed by the icy cold surrounding them.
Rising steam blends with the crisp winter air, creating a mystical atmosphere that highlights the quiet beauty of the moment. This shot invites viewers to pause and appreciate the serene charm of this wintry natural spectacle.
